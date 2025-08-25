5 injured, including driver after DART bus crashes near light rail station in Dallas, officials say

5 injured after DART bus crashes near rail station in Dallas, officials say

Five people have been transported to the hospital after a DART bus crashed at a light rail station in Dallas early Monday morning, officials said.

Video from the scene at the White Rock DART Rail Station, located at 7333 E NW Highway, shows the bus had apparently traveled from the roadway up a staircase and crashed, leaving a trail of damage on the northbound side of the station.

DART officials told CBS News Texas that the bus operator, along with four passengers, were taken to the hospital following the incident. At this time, the names of the victims or the extent of their injuries have not been released.

DART passengers are being redirected southbound, according to officials.

CBS News Texas reached out to DART officials to gather more details on what led to the crash and will update as more information becomes available.