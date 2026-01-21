Oncor, ERCOT prepare for North Texas winter storm; power grid expected to remain stable

Oncor and ERCOT are gearing up for a major winter storm across North Texas, with freezing temperatures, snow, ice and freezing rain expected to begin on Friday.

Oncor has activated its storm readiness plan, while ERCOT has issued a "Weather Watch," though grid conditions are expected to remain normal and no energy emergency is currently forecast.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of the potential winter weather impacts expected across the state beginning Thursday.

Oncor activates storm readiness plan

Oncor has activated its storm readiness plan ahead of a major winter weather event expected across its service area from Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 25. The company is monitoring forecasts closely as an extended period of below-freezing temperatures is expected, along with widespread snow, freezing rain, and ice.

Ice accumulation poses the biggest threat to power lines and trees, with even a thin layer adding significant weight—up to 500 pounds per half-inch on power lines. This increases the risk of outages as branches break or sag. Oncor said its field teams are experienced in restoring power in freezing conditions and are prepared to respond to potential service disruptions.

"We recognize the worry that comes with winter storms, especially while forecasts are still developing. Oncor has prepared for winter weather and our field teams have decades of experience safely restoring power in freezing temperatures," said Kaiti Blake, an Oncor meteorologist. "We'll continue to monitor and share updates on forecasts over the next few days. We encourage customers to stay weather aware and take steps today to prepare their homes and businesses."

Oncor said it is taking the following steps to prepare for the winter storm:

Mobilizing inventory and distributing additional stock of the most commonly utilized equipment (transformers, line hardware, poles) to service centers across the service territory.

Expanding the number of available working crews and confirming additional support resources to respond to winter weather impacts and potential restoration needs.

Increased vegetation management (tree trimming) over the past year as part of Oncor's System Resiliency Plan. Scheduled vegetation management will continue ahead of the expected winter weather as long as it's safe to do so.

Completed annual winter preparations as part of our year-round seasonal preparation efforts, including inspecting thousands of electrical facilities and hundreds of vehicles, and proactively replacing critical equipment to reduce the risk of failures during extreme cold.

ERCOT issues "Weather Watch" ahead of winter storm

ERCOT has issued a "Weather Watch" from Jan. 24 through Jan. 27 due to forecasted below-freezing temperatures, possible frozen precipitation, higher electricity demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT said that despite the alert, grid conditions are expected to remain normal, and there is no current expectation of an energy emergency.

The council said it is coordinating with state agencies, the Texas Energy Reliability Council, and Market Participants to ensure the grid remains stable during the extreme cold. Residents can sign up for notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) and monitor real-time grid conditions at ercot.com.