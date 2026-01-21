North Texans turn to generators as winter storm threatens power outages; Oncor prepares for rapid response

With the winter storm heading to North Texas, the concern over keeping loved ones warm heightens.

Some folks are not taking any chances, getting portable generators for their homes.

One after another, customers file into the Harbor Freight Tools shop in search of generators to provide power for their families in case the predicted North Texas winter storm causes power outages.

"It happened to me before," said Juan Peña. "So I have to get a generator."

Forest Gadlin faced the freeze of 2021.

"This time, I'm preparing a little bit better, so we can have a better outcome this time," said Gadlin. "I chose not to take the chance this time. You ready this time? Yes, I am."

Oncor provides power for millions throughout North Texas

Meanwhile, Oncor announced the activation of its storm readiness plan.

Stating Wednesday, there is high confidence in widespread winter precipitation, including snow, freezing rain and ice, with the primary risk to electric service being ice on trees and power lines.

Oncor says the readiness plan includes:

expanding the number of response teams, on-site crews ready to restore power to impacted neighborhoods

stocking additional transformers, poles and electric line hardware at designated service centers all over North Texas

ramping up tree trimming operations to clear away the potential for damage to residential power

Oncor officials said their focus is on rapid response for repair if and when ice weighs heavily on residential power lines.