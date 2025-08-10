Young child among three dead in North Texas shooting, officials say

Mother and child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Oak Cliff

Mother and child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Oak Cliff

Mother and child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Oak Cliff

A 3-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman were among three people who died in a shooting at a home in Oak Cliff early Saturday morning, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the shooting suspect, 53-year-old Lalit Pradhan — who also died — was known to both victims.

Emergency crews responded before dawn

Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to a shooting call at a residence in the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue in Oak Cliff.

Victims identified by Medical Examiner's Office

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Pranish Pradhan and the woman as Ranjana Shrestha. Their place of death was listed as 1918 Dudley Avenue, according to the medical examiner's report.

Authorities said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Pradhan was found with an apparent gunshot wound and several lacerations. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police have not released the nature of Lalit Pradhan's relationship to the other two victims.

Investigation remains ongoing

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Fehrenbach at (214) 671-3671 or cody.fehrenbach@dallaspolice.gov.

More details to come

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.