Three dead following overnight shooting in Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

Three people are dead following a shooting in Oak Cliff early Saturday morning, officials told CBS News Texas.

The Dallas Police Department said at about 2:10 a.m., officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call concerning a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Dudley Street.

DPD said three people were pronounced dead at the scene, but the department has not released any further details. The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. We'll update as more information becomes available.