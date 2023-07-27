Oak Cliff Missiles keeps kids safe over summer with track club

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Across Dallas, there's an ongoing effort to keep teens safe over the summer when crime usually increases.

One organization working towards that is having a hard time affording it. They're asking for the community's help.

The Oak Cliff Missiles are headed to South Texas for one of the biggest track meets of the year, the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas.

"Me... I've been working hard for the last year, but us as a team, ever since the season started," Joshua Carter said.

"It means a lot to us and we've put in so much work this summer," Kenneth Henry said.

Their coaches say, at this point, they're unsure how they'll pay for hotel rooms and meals, but they couldn't let the team down. The track club is a safe haven for them during the summer.

"Keeping them out of trouble, keeping them focused, on the right path," President Alicia Finely said.

Sgt. Sheldon Smith, who has almost 30 years of law enforcement experience, says he's seen too many times what can happen if you don't do this.

"If we don't provide those activities and those positive interactions then criminals most certainly will," the National Black Police Association Dallas Chapter President said. "The gang bangers and the drug dealers will approach those kids because they're vulnerable."

He knows the impact programs like the Oak Cliff Missiles can have.

"They may be participating in a sports activity; however, there's an educational component, there's a mentoring component," Smith said. "They really need positive interactions, and some don't have those opportunities."

"For some of us to be able to go out of Dallas, going to South Padre, a big beach, a beautiful beach... it means everything to me," Henry said.

Smith and other Dallas police officers are currently working to raise funds for the team, even volunteering to sponsor athletes. They hope others do too.

"They've got two rooms and 24 people, not including the five adults that are going with them," he said. "That's not good."

The Oak Cliff Missiles say they're thankful for any contribution that comes their way.