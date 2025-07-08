North Texas will see partly cloudy skies with isolated showers, storms

Tuesday started with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Most of North Texas will stay dry, but a few areas will see an isolated shower or storm.

Temperatures will remain below average again, Tuesday, topping out in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, with spotty showers and highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday sparks the return to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s.

Temperatures will once again feel like the triple digits.