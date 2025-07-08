Watch CBS News
North Texas will see partly cloudy skies with isolated showers, storms

By Brittany Rainey

Rain chances continue in North Texas
Tuesday started with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Most of North Texas will stay dry, but a few areas will see an isolated shower or storm.

Temperatures will remain below average again, Tuesday, topping out in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, with spotty showers and highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday sparks the return to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s.

Temperatures will once again feel like the triple digits. 

