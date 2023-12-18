Sunny Monday in North Texas, looking ahead to possible Christmas storms

Sunshine to start the week, Stormy Christmas Eve possible for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS -- We're tracking sunny skies today, but showers and storms are moving in for the holiday weekend.

As we move through Monday, expect abundant sunshine in North Texas. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, we'll see increasing clouds, but much of the day will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

Cloudy skies will be the rule on Wednesday, all ahead of rain that pushes in by Thursday.

In fact, Thursday will be the first day of several rounds of rain and potential storms that will push into our area for Christmas weekend.

The rain chance on Thursday is at 40%. Rain chances will increase to 60% on Friday as a front slowly approaches from the northwest. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, the front will inch even closer to North Texas, giving way to showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Then, for Christmas Eve on Sunday, heads up! As the cold front moves into North Texas, we'll have a slightly higher chance of seeing thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

On Christmas Day, a few showers are possible. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s, with highs in the 60s.