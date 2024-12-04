Watch CBS News
Patchy fog on Thursday morning, colder Friday, rain expected over weekend in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Wednesday!

It was a soggy, grey day with temperatures holding in the 50s across DFW.

The showers are heading east and we are expecting drier conditions overnight with some patchy fog developing as a cold front moves through the area.

We see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Breezy northerly winds behind the cold front will draw in drier air and add a bite to the air.

We get a break in the precipitation Thursday and most of Friday, but our next system will begin pushing showers into North Texas by Friday evening into the weekend.

Models are beginning to come into better agreement on rain picking up by Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning and clearing out by Sunday evening.

Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for refinements on timing as we near the weekend.

Friday and Saturday are going to be cold, make sure to keep the winter coats handy.

Friday, we wake up in the 30s and only warm into the 40s. Saturday temperatures hold fairly steady in the 40s all day along with the cold rain!

