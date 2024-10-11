North Texans to face near-record heat this weekend, followed by a cool down next week

North Texans to face near-record heat this weekend, followed by cool down next week

North Texans to face near-record heat this weekend, followed by cool down next week

NORTH TEXAS - Happy Friday! We have a beautiful and warm evening ahead, with mostly clear skies.

We are alerting you to near record temperatures this weekend!

Remember those heat safety precautions as you are out and about.

The Red River Rivalry will be toasty with sunny skies, breezy southwesterly winds, and highs in the mid-90s.

Sunday will be even hotter and we will likely tie the afternoon temperature record if not break it!

Our fire threat remains elevated as our dry stretch continues with breezy winds.

A cold front moves through on Monday but the real Autumn air doesn't settle in until Wednesday!

Have a great holiday weekend!