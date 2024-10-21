North Texas teacher arrested for improper relationship with underage boy

NORTH TEXAS – A North Texas teacher has been arrested for an unlawful relationship with an underage boy who was a former student.

Keller police arrested Angela Dawn Barnes, a 45-year-old teacher from Carroll Middle School, on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Police say the investigation started in late September after receiving information about a prohibited relationship with the ex-student that reportedly occurred in June and July. The relationship has since ended, police said.

Barnes, a Keller resident, was arrested without incident Monday and booked into Keller Regional Jail.

"At this time, we do not have reason to believe there are additional victims," Keller police said in a news release.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Brockmoller at wbrockmoller@cityofkeller.com.