North Texas to see sunshine and heat throughout the week

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Lots of sunshine and heat for the week ahead

Sunday morning kicked off warm and muggy, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

If you're heading out to tailgate for the Dallas Cowboys' home opener against the New Orleans Saints, expect dry conditions and rapidly warming temperatures.

By this afternoon, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s due to high humidity.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening in our western and southern counties near a stalled boundary. 

However, DFW is expected to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

For the kids heading back to school tomorrow, plan on a warm and sunny day.

Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend. Weather models show differing forecasts: the GFS is more hopeful, suggesting rain could move in Saturday night into Sunday.

The Euro model predicts a drier outcome with the front stalling to our northwest.

We'll continue to watch our late-week rain chances as we count down to the Autumnal Equinox.

And don't forget, the State Fair is just 12 days away!

Stay hydrated, keep those sunglasses and hats handy, and enjoy the sunshine as summer hangs on.

Temperatures are set to climb midweek with a ridge moving overhead.

Go out and make it a great day!

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

