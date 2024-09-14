CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 2 Predictions: Cowboys vs. Saints

DALLAS — The Cowboys home opener will be a good measuring stick and quiet any noise suggesting Week 1 was just a fluke if Dallas comes out with a win. A struggling Deshaun Watson blurred the vision of what the Cowboys were able to do against a solid defense unit in Cleveland.

There's no question that the competition will crank up a notch for the Cowboys and the Saints — both fresh off dominant victories — in Week 2.

Check out the CBS Texas Sports team's predictions for the game.

George Teague

The Cowboys are likely to defeat the Saints this weekend due to their strong defense, which can effectively neutralize the Saints' Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

Additionally, the Cowboys' high-powered offense, led by their talented quarterback and versatile playmakers, has been consistent in scoring. The two teams have good defenses, but I don't think the Saints can score enough points to keep up with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Finally, playing at home gives the Cowboys a significant advantage, with their fans providing a crucial boost.

Cowboys 31, Saints 20

Bill Jones

This is a game the Saints have circled on the calendar. It's a Homecoming for Head Coach Dennis Allen (Hurst L.D. Bell graduate) and a Family Reunion for long-time Saints GM Mickey Loomis, whose son Alex is the Cowboys Director of Pro Scouting.

Allen has been the Saints defensive play caller for a decade, the longest tenure of defensive continuity in the NFC, and returns 10 starters on defense.

New Saints Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak, whose brother Klein is a Cowboys Area Scout, also has 10 starters back on offense. Kubiak comes from the Shanahan coaching tree of running the football and is instilling new life in 5-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.

Cowboys win a squeaker, 23-20, for their 17th straight regular season home win. They must contain Saints wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed, who has game-changing playmaking skills.

Cowboys 23, Saints 20

Isaiah Stanback

The Cowboys will put up their first 40 Burger of the year Sunday afternoon, defeating the Saints.

Dallas will do what the Panthers couldn't last week and apply plenty of pressure to Derek Carr which will result in numerous QB pressures, sacks and interceptions.

Dak Prescott will identify the pressure of the blitz happy Saints and exploit them for an offensive showcase in his first home game of 2024.

Cowboys 43, Saints 17

Jett Beachum

The Cowboys and Saints are both coming off games that were practically over at halftime. While New Orleans put up an NFL-high 47 points in Week 1 against the Panthers, the Dallas defense is a whole different beast (6 sacks, 2 interceptions in Week 1).

Expect Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's connection to be better too, especially with Saints corner Marshawn Latimore questionable going in.

Cowboys 27, Saints 17

Briana Aldridge

Credit to New Orleans for putting on such an explosive offensive performance in Week 1, but the reality is the Cowboys' defense is no Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans success was based on Derek Carr's ability to drop back in play action. I think Cowboys' defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will devise a scheme that disrupts Carr's comfort zone.

If I were a betting woman, I would take Zimmer's defense over Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, allowing the Cowboys to finish Week 2, 2-0.

Cowboys 35, Saints 21