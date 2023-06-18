North Texas sees sunny skies, hot temperatures this Father's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Happy Father's Day, North Texas! And what is a better treat for dads everywhere than a sunny, hot mid-June day?

Slightly drier air worked its way into the DFW Metroplex behind a weak front, so it feels slightly less muggy today with feels-like temperatures closer to the actual air temperature at around 100 to 105.

A few storms may develop south of the front this afternoon that'll be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Our southeast areas will still be very muggy and feeling close to 110 to 115 as the drier air gets hung up around I-20. All heat alerts remain in effect across the area until 8 p.m.

The front bringing us slightly drier air today will retreats back to the north tomorrow, allowing humidity to surge once again as temperatures reach the triple digits.

We will likely see Excessive Heat Warnings for the start of the week.

And while most of us will be sunny and hot for all the Juneteenth celebrations Monday, a few afternoon storms are possible southwest of the metroplex.

A lot of sunshine and hot temperatures will continue through the upcoming week, but there are slight rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday nights, as complexes of storms in Oklahoma may clip North Texas.

Also, it's worth mentioning that a tropical wave off the coast of Africa is showing signs of development and will likely become a Tropical Depression in the next day or two. It could become Bret later this week.

