Multiple injured in lightning strikes as severe storms slam North Texas

Severe storms tore through the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight, leaving widespread damage from south Fort Worth to Arlington. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.

In Everman, hail shattered windshields, damaged rooftops, and scattered debris across yards.

CBS News Texas

"It was a little bigger than a golf ball," said resident Lorena Perez. "We were on a walk with the dog, and it was just all of a sudden. We weren't expecting hail, and we had to take shelter."

The storm also knocked down trees and shattered car windows, leaving many residents with major cleanup efforts. Maintenance crews were out early Monday, making repairs.

Dangerous lightning accompanied the hail. At Mustang Park on Lake Benbrook, 14 people huddled under a canopy were struck by lightning around 8:20 p.m., officials said. The canopy acted as a conductor, shocking everyone beneath it.

"When the lightning went through the canopy, it went through all of them," said Ron Becker, chief of the Cresson Fire Department. "All of them were initially numbed and certainly affected by it."

Two people were hospitalized, while others were treated at the scene or sought care on their own.

"You want to get into a structure; you don't want to be in a temporary outbuilding," said paramedic Traci Becker.

In nearby Willow Park, a man standing outside his home was also struck by lightning and transported to the hospital, according to Blake Rexroat with the Parker County Hospital District.

While lightning strikes are rare, officials emphasized they remain a serious threat.

"Lightning is a top risk during a storm," Rexroat said.

Authorities urge residents to stay weather-aware during severe weather events.