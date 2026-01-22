North Texas shoppers stock up ahead of arctic blast

With ice in the forecast, grocery stores across North Texas are seeing heavier crowds as residents prepare for potentially hazardous winter conditions.

Shoppers are picking up essentials early, aiming to avoid last-minute trips if roads become unsafe.

At a Kroger in North Richland Hills, shoppers say preparation, not panic, is the priority.

"A lot of milk was missing, not the milk I buy, so thank goodness, eggs, ramen noodles," said shopper Jill DeLong, describing the rush ahead of what could be a long weekend.

Pam Jackson said she noticed the unusual demand immediately.

"Well, there were no shopping carts when I walked in the door, that kind of scared me, I have never seen that happen before," she said.

Basics like water, eggs, meat, and bread are moving fast across stores in the metroplex. Viewer photos show empty shelves at Walmart and Target locations as shoppers plan for meals that don't require power, stock up on food for their kids, and prepare to avoid icy roads altogether.

"I wasn't sure what they would have in stock because I heard horror stories about shelves and things being out, so better safe than sorry, I am here stocking up for a good four days of groceries, should we need it," Shannon Hathaway said.

Personal shoppers are also seeing a similar surge.

"It's almost like a scavenger hunt, you're like, 'I am going to get the last case of water, they already have it in their bag!'" said Holly Ary, a Shipt personal shopper.

Kroger says more than 100 stores across the metroplex are mobilizing extra staff to keep shelves stocked, while also asking customers to shop responsibly.

"Take what you need, and leave a little something behind for our neighbors," said John Votava of Kroger.

Though memories of 2021 still linger, shoppers say they feel more prepared this time.

"Why worry? There's only so much you can do," DeLong said.

Meteorologists say there could be a window on Monday afternoon where temperatures rise above freezing long enough for safer trips to the store, but having necessities on hand until Tuesday is advised.

Kroger notes that any changes to store hours over the weekend will be a regional decision.

Customers should call their local store to confirm hours before heading out.