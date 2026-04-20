Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas to see rain chances return this week. Here's what to expect.

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

North Texas got a cool start Monday morning, with temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s. Light jackets are needed for the morning commute.

today-5-panel-daypart.png
CBS News Texas

It's a mainly dry start to the workweek, but by this afternoon we can't rule out a few passing showers as a disturbance moves across Central Texas. Better rain chances will be for areas west and south of the Metroplex. Looking ahead to Tuesday, showers and some rumbles of thunder return and likely will impact the morning commute.  You'll need a jacket for Tuesday as temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s along with the umbrella.

am-3-days.png
CBS News Texas
dma-graf-futurecast.png
CBS News Texas

As of now, Tuesday has our highest rain coverage for the week.  Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rain chances stay from 10-30% chances at best, with better rain chances arriving Friday into the weekend.  We are watching Friday for the potential for severe storms as the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of our area to be under a slight risk.

spc-day-5.png
CBS News Texas

Expect plenty of cloud cover as we move throughout the week with highs returning to the upper 80s by Friday.  

am-7-day.png
CBS News Texas

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue