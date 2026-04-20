North Texas to see rain chances return this week. Here's what to expect.

North Texas got a cool start Monday morning, with temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s. Light jackets are needed for the morning commute.

CBS News Texas

It's a mainly dry start to the workweek, but by this afternoon we can't rule out a few passing showers as a disturbance moves across Central Texas. Better rain chances will be for areas west and south of the Metroplex. Looking ahead to Tuesday, showers and some rumbles of thunder return and likely will impact the morning commute. You'll need a jacket for Tuesday as temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s along with the umbrella.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

As of now, Tuesday has our highest rain coverage for the week. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rain chances stay from 10-30% chances at best, with better rain chances arriving Friday into the weekend. We are watching Friday for the potential for severe storms as the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of our area to be under a slight risk.

CBS News Texas

Expect plenty of cloud cover as we move throughout the week with highs returning to the upper 80s by Friday.