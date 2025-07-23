North Texas mom says faulty life jacket nearly drowned young son

When the Texas summer starts to sizzle, Ashley McCombs often loads up her boys and heads to Lake Weatherford. Sunday was one of those days.

"And we did a little bit of fishing, and we got in the water; they had their little swimsuits on," McCombs recalled.

She thought she was doing everything right to keep them safe: keeping them in sight, and 6-year-old Oaks was within arm's reach, wearing a life jacket.

Life jacket fills with water

"All of a sudden, (he) just went missing. We could not find him," McCombs said. "And at that point, he had been pulled under the water. Because his life jacket had filled with water... just very heavy, very heavy. And it's just like, pouring water out of it."

She said Oaks was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with non-lethal drowning. He was traumatized, but is going to be okay.

CBS News Texas

Mom says it's not the first time

But McCombs was still shaken by the close call.

"Actually, this is the second life jacket with that same brand that did that," she said. "But I didn't even think twice about it. You know, I thought, 'oh, maybe it's just faulty.'"

Experts stress proper fit and use

Experts say there are several reasons a life jacket can fail — it may be poorly fitted or not secured correctly. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, flotation devices are rated for specific water activities. For example, more buoyancy is needed for offshore activities than for swimming in calm water.

A life jacket approved for swimming would be inadequate for whitewater paddling. But McCombs said none of that explained why a brand-new life jacket, fitted for a 6-year-old, failed.

A warning to other parents

"I'm incredibly upset," McCombs said, "because what if I've lost my child or somebody else, you know, loses their child?"

Her receipt showed she purchased the Coast Guard-approved life jacket at a local big box store less than two weeks ago.

Now, her message to other parents is clear: "I would say watch your children. Don't trust the life jacket. Don't trust friends around you. But keep your eyes on your children at all times."

A message for the manufacturer

And she had this to say to the manufacturer:

"It's not like something simple not working, you know? But it's somebody's life that could be taken," McCombs said. "The life jacket has to work. Parents are trusting you."