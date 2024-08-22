Watch CBS News
Moderate drought returns to North Texas amid high temperatures, lack of rainfall

By Scott Padgett

Most of North Texas under a heat advisory Thursday
NORTH TEXAS – Thursday will be another dangerously hot day for parts of North Texas. 

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Young, Stephens, Eastland, Comanche and Hamilton counties, where the high will reach 108 and the feels-like temperature up to 112.

The Metroplex and most surrounding counties are under a heat advisory, with a heat index topping out at 109.  

heat-alerts-082224.png

Much of the region woke up to cloudy skies but they should clear throughout the morning, meaning another sunny and hot day is ahead.

today-temps-082224.png

With little measurable rain this month, the latest drought index shows that moderate drought has returned to parts of North Texas. An elevated fire threat remains to the west because of the hot temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation.

drought-082224.png

Rain is back in the forecast as soon as Monday, but it isn't a high chance. An area of low pressure is now in the Gulf of Mexico, but it should be over parts of South Texas by Tuesday, increasing rain chances to 20%.

With the added moisture and clouds, high temperatures will be in the mid-90s to start next week, which is average for this time of year.

7-day-082224.png
