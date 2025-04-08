North Texas man receives life sentence for Christmas Day strangling of pregnant wife

A North Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his pregnant wife to death on Christmas Day 2023, as neighbors heard her screams.

Nasib Ahsan, 35, of McKinney, pleaded guilty to the murder of Nawreen Tuli at an apartment off Collin McKinney Parkway. Collin County Jail

Nasib Ahsan, 35, of McKinney, received the sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of Nawreen Tuli at an apartment off Collin McKinney Parkway.

"Vicious, premeditated act"

Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis described the murder as a "vicious, premeditated act of domestic violence that stole the life of a young woman and her unborn child."

"My team fought to hold him fully accountable and ensure he can never harm another woman," Willis said in a news release. "This life sentence reflects our resolve to stand with victims, protect the vulnerable, and — when appropriate — deliver justice in the strongest way without putting families through the agony of trial."

Confesses to family

Authorities responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2023. According to prosecutors, Ahsan confessed over the phone to family members, who then called 911. Ahsan acknowledged, when speaking with family, that he had argued with and killed his wife, the release said.

McKinney police arrived to find Tuli, who was several months pregnant, dead with signs of manual strangulation. Ahsan was immediately taken into custody. Police found Tuli dead on the bed with "clear signs" that she had been strangled, prosecutors said.

Previous arrest

Two months earlier, Ahsan, described as controlling and violent, had been arrested for assault on a pregnant person.

While Tuli told officers she did not want him arrested, police took him into custody anyway.

Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th Judicial District Court imposed the life sentence.