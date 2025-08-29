North Texas man gets 30 years for producing child porn involving 10-year-old

A 63-year-old North Texas man will spend the next three decades behind bars after admitting he produced sexually explicit images of a 10-year-old child, federal authorities said.

Robert Owen Throgmorton was sentenced this week to 30 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle. He was indicted in March 2023 and pleaded guilty in May to one count of production of child pornography.

Supervised release and sex offender registration

After his release, Throgmorton must serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Related state charges are still pending in Rockwall County District Court, federal prosecutors said.

Federal officials condemn the crime

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson called the crime "shocking" and pledged continued vigilance against child predators.

"This crime shocks the conscience," Larson said. "This Office and our law enforcement partners will remain vigilant in bringing predators like the defendant to justice and in seeking the maximum punishment permitted by law."

FBI says sentence reflects severity

R. Joseph Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI Dallas Field Office, emphasized the severity of the sentence and the agency's commitment to protecting communities.

Throgmorton's 30-year sentence "reflects the seriousness of his crime," Rothrock said.

Investigation led by FBI and Fate police

The FBI and the Fate Police Department led the investigation.

Fate is a small but growing city located in Rockwall County, about 30 minutes east of Dallas, near Lake Ray Hubbard.