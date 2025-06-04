North Texas man gets life in first Tarrant County murder trial conviction under fentanyl law

A North Texas man on Wednesday became the first person in Tarrant County to be tried and convicted of murder under Texas' new law targeting fatal fentanyl distribution.

Jacob Lindsay, 48 Tarrant County District Attorney's Office

Jacob Lindsay, 48, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 26-year-old Brandon Harrison, who died of a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose on Sept. 18, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Victim's father speaks out

"This sends a message to all the Jacob Lindsays out there," said Richard Harrison, the victim's father. "If you sell fentanyl and someone dies, you are going to forfeit your right to live among us for the rest of your life."

The new Texas statute, which took effect Sept. 1, 2023, allows murder charges for individuals who supply fentanyl that results in death.

DA vows aggressive prosecution

"This conviction and sentence send a clear and powerful message," Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a statement. "If you manufacture or distribute fentanyl that causes the death of another person, we will charge you with murder. We are committed to getting this poison off our streets."

Fentanyl's deadly potency explained

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid that is often illegally manufactured and sold due to its strength and low cost. As little as two milligrams — the equivalent of a few grains of salt — can be deadly.

Sorrells said the conviction reflects the mission of the Narcotics Prosecution Unit, which he established in 2023 to focus on fentanyl-related and other high-impact drug offenses.

Previous case led to 19-year sentence

Although Lindsay is the first person in Tarrant County to stand trial under the new law, the first individual sentenced under it was Kaeden Farish, a 19-year-old from Azle. Farish pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2024, to murder after selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of a 17-year-old. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.