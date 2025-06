Grieving North Texas father reacts as dealer gets life in son’s fentanyl death The father of Brandon Harrison, a 26-year-old who died from fentanyl-laced pills, delivered a powerful courtroom statement as Jacob Lindsey, 48, was sentenced to life in prison. Lindsey was convicted of murder under Texas’ new fentanyl law — the first jury conviction of its kind in Tarrant County. Harrison’s father described the daily pain of pretending to be okay while grieving his son’s death.