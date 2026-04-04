North Texas house fire kills 1 person, sends another to hospital, firefighters say

A house fire in Watauga late Friday night left one person dead and another hospitalized, according to the Watauga Fire Department.

Crews were called to a home on Mackneal Trail near Jackie Terrace shortly after 11 p.m. Firefighters were told someone might still be inside. Minutes later, crews entered the home, battled heavy flames, and found a victim in a bedroom. That person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found by medics and taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth for treatment.

Neighbors told CBS News Texas that two dogs also died in the fire.

"I was wondering what was going on," said neighbor Stephanie Singleton. "The fireman I spoke to said the fire had been burning for about 10 minutes before he got here, and he said that was a significant amount of time for someone to be in a fire."

Neighbors have begun rallying to support the survivors.

"I did not know them, but if you live in Watauga, you're family," said Charles Bowen, who lives nearby. He said he saw online that clothing was needed and began sorting through his stock to help.

Neighbors say the homeowner survived.

"He walked around the neighborhood at night with his dogs and plays guitar," Singleton said. "He's in a band, so they play in the garage pretty much every weekend."

Fire investigators say they do not suspect foul play. The cause remains under investigation by the Watauga Fire Marshal's Office and the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office. Crews from North Richland Hills and Haltom City also responded.