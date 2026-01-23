North Texas first responders gear up for dangerous winter storm conditions as Texas weather alerts rise

Many North Texans can hunker down at home this weekend if travel becomes treacherous.

But for emergency crews and first responders, staying home isn't an option. They're taking steps to make their work as safe as possible as ice and snow move in.

Plano officers check vehicles and gear

At the Plano Police Department, officers are making sure their patrol vehicles are ready for the weekend. That includes checking tire pressure, inspecting belts and hoses, and ensuring emergency lights are working. They're also loading extra traffic‑control tools such as cones and flares to help protect officers on the road.

Officers here do not put snow chains on their tires because it would slow them down and could be dangerous in an emergency.

Cook Children's prepares ambulances and aircraft

In Fort Worth, Cook Children's Health Care System is prepping its fleet of eight ground ambulances and three aircraft in case they're needed. Staff members plan to sleep at the office to avoid travel delays if roads become hazardous.

"25:06 so we're just going to be driving cautiously it'll take us a little bit more time to get to where our patients are but but our policy is we will just drive slowly and get to where we need as we can because we've gotta be safe to take care of those patients," said Stacy Putman, director of transport for Cook Children's Health Care System.

More guidance coming for drivers

Officials say they'll continue monitoring conditions and adjusting their response as the storm develops. More details on how these preparations can help residents who may need to travel will be shared later today.