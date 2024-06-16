Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas fire chief resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DENTON COUNTY — A Highland Village fire chief resigned from his post after being arrested during a prostitution sting in Lewisville.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office executed a "Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation" in Lewisville Thursday in which 14 people were arrested on the charge of solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

Among those arrested was Highland Village fire chief Jason Collier. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

The City of Highland Village placed Collier on paid administrative leave on June 13, when it became aware of the arrest, according to City personnel policies. Collier submitted his resignation on June 15 and is no longer employed by the City of Highland Village, the city said.  

The Denton County Sheriff's Office is the investigating agency.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 5:14 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.