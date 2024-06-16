North Texas fire chief resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

DENTON COUNTY — A Highland Village fire chief resigned from his post after being arrested during a prostitution sting in Lewisville.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office executed a "Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation" in Lewisville Thursday in which 14 people were arrested on the charge of solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

Among those arrested was Highland Village fire chief Jason Collier. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

The City of Highland Village placed Collier on paid administrative leave on June 13, when it became aware of the arrest, according to City personnel policies. Collier submitted his resignation on June 15 and is no longer employed by the City of Highland Village, the city said.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office is the investigating agency.