North Texas families describe being left with half-built homes after couple collects millions

For dozens of North Texas families, what was supposed to be the excitement of building a dream home quickly turned into a nightmare. Homeowners say Fort Worth couple Christopher and Raquelle Judge took nearly $5 million from clients and left dozens of projects unfinished.

Kalie Simmons remembers thinking she had just met Chip and Joanna Gaines when she met the Judges in 2021. She and her parents were looking to update their home and were drawn in by promises of custom designs, renovations, and a dream home.

"I believed every bit of that… I wanted that for them," Simmons said.

Dream homes turned nightmare

According to Simmons, the couple presented plans for her home that matched their exact vision.

Low bids, fast turnaround times, and the claim that Christopher Judge was a licensed architect made the offer seem too good to be true. And it was.

"Problems everywhere," she said. "See backsplash right here? It is supposed to go all the way up to the ceiling," she said, pointing out unfinished work inside her Euless home.

She noticed uneven floors, windows out of square, and soon learned the architect's license didn't exist.

Investigators say the Judges' scheme targeted about 40 victims across North Texas, collecting cash with no intent to complete the work.

"I was brokenhearted… because that's too many. People should not have to file bankruptcy because of people like this," said Chelle Bish, Simmons' mom.

For some, the losses were devastating. Kristin Newman, 36, was trying to build her first home when she ended up spending about $450,000 trying to repair unfinished work. She is now living with her parents while selling the home.

"Financially, it's been draining," Newman said.

Nearly $5 million taken, homes left incomplete

Court records show that nearly $4.8 million was paid across at least 24 projects. Prosecutors say the money did not go toward the homes but instead funded personal expenses, including luxury items and plastic surgery.

"It made me so angry to know that I paid them, I trusted them to build a home, and they were paying for plastic surgeries and Amazon," one victim said.

Victims say they are still left with questions about their money, their homes, and why they were targeted.

"I ask, if they really thought they could get away with this?" Newman said. "I am just glad you're getting what you're due."

Christopher Judge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His wife also pleaded guilty in mid-December. Both are expected to be sentenced in the spring.