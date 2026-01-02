North Texas families left with half-built houses after Fort Worth couple pleads guilty to fraud

Dozens of North Texas families say their dream homes never became reality after a Fort Worth couple collected millions of dollars for custom builds and renovations that were never finished.

Empty rooms, half-built homes, and stalled construction sites now stand as reminders for about 40 victims who paid for work they say was promised but never delivered.

Couple accused of taking payments

According to court records, Christopher and Raquelle Judge, owners of Judge DFW LLC, marketed themselves as providers of custom homes, renovations, and interior design services. Investigators say the couple knowingly collected large sums of money from clients without intending to complete the projects.

Fort Worth attorney Joe Tolbert, who specializes in construction law and is not involved in the case, said there is a clear line between poor business practices and criminal fraud.

"Criminal is when they spend it on a lavish lifestyle, which we see a lot, personal expenses, which that's criminal," Tolbert said. "It's a complete shame...a customer needs to know what's happening on their house, what's happening with their money."

Prosecutors describe social media lure

Court documents show prosecutors believe the Judges lured clients through social media with low bids and promises of quick turnaround times.

One couple in Decatur paid as much as $364,000.

In total, investigators say losses reached about $4.8 million across at least 24 projects.

"It appears they were just pocketing the money and not doing anything with it," Tolbert said.

Money allegedly spent on lifestyle

Records show some of the money was used for personal expenses, including rent, mortgages, tuition, luxury items, and plastic surgery.

In May 2022, the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners issued a warning to Christopher Judge and his company, stating he violated the Texas Administrative Code by referring to himself as a licensed architect when he was not.

Experts urge homeowners to verify credentials

For homeowners planning major construction projects, experts say the case highlights the importance of verifying a builder's credentials, licenses, and references before signing a contract.

Earlier this week, Christopher Judge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His wife pleaded guilty in mid-December.

Attempts to reach Christopher Judge and his attorney for comment were unsuccessful.