North Texas faces extreme heat before cold front moves in next week

Sunday will likely be one of the last extremely hot days of the year, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s across North Texas.

The heat is attributed to a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels, combined with compressional heating ahead of an advancing cold front. For North Texans, that means a potential record tie with the 97 degrees set back in 1910.

However, relief is on the way. The heat will be short lived thanks to cold front will sweep through tonight, bringing a dry and cooler airmass. Expect Monday's highs to top off in the lower 80s.

Temperatures may briefly rebound on Tuesday, but a stronger cold front is forecasted to arrive just in time to cool North Texas off by Wednesday.

As the upper-level high pressure shifts east and weakens, a low will dip south, paving the way for a more unsettled weather pattern that will hopefully bring some much-needed rainfall to North Texas by next weekend.