North Texas enters the weekend with the hottest day of the year

NORTH TEXAS – Plan for the hottest day of the year Friday with a forecast high temperature of 103 degrees.

The cloud cover in place Friday morning was from storms in Oklahoma overnight and into the morning being blown down into North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Storms developed Thursday along a frontal boundary that is slowly moving south. With the northerly flow aloft on the east side of the mid to upper-level high pressure, the clouds Friday morning and the front are both moving southward.

CBS News Texas

However, drier air in the mid-levels will scour out any cloud cover, making for an afternoon of full sunshine and hot temperatures. High temperatures will warm to the triple digits for most of North Texas and feel slightly warmer than that thanks to lower dew points.

If temperatures in North Texas reach 103 degrees on Friday, not only will it be the hottest day of the year so far but also the tenth 100-degree day in 2024. North Texas is well behind the average of 20 100-degree days this year but will quickly approach that number in the week ahead. Friday is a day to pay attention to any heat illness warning signs as this dangerous heat builds.

CBS News Texas

Since the high temperature is forecast up to 103 degrees and a feels-like temperature up to 107 degrees, the National Weather Service extended the heat advisory that was issued on Monday until 8 p.m. Friday for most of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

There isn't much relief in sight with this weak front on the way. Rain chances dropped to just 10% for Saturday. A front is expected to move into North Texas early Saturday morning and continue to move south through the day. There are better rain chances in the forecast for Central Texas later Saturday afternoon as the front stalls to the South. The "cool down" won't really happen until Sunday when high temperatures drop to the upper 90s.

CBS News Texas

This weekend will be a hot one but a good one for the kids to get in some pool time before heading back to school. Then the August heat dome builds next week with triple-digit heat on the way each day of the forecast.

CBS News Texas