Parts of North Texas under elevated, critical fire threat heading into the weekend

North Texas is heading into the weekend with warmer temperatures and small rain chances.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are on the way Friday but so is an elevated fire threat.

A red flag warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Friday for the west sides of North Texas. Winds will be near 15-25 mph and gusting to near 40 with relative humidity dropping to around 10%.

With the low humidity and the gusty winds in the forecast, parts of North Texas increase to a critical fire threat Friday, which does include the west sides of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The warm and windy weather continues this weekend ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Sunday.

Clouds increase Sunday leading to partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. As a front moves through in the afternoon hours, there is a small chance of showers and a few isolated storms in the southeastern sides of North Texas.

Widespread coverage isn't expected and the dynamics for any severe weather are diminishing. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal risk of any storms reaching severe limits in the southeastern sides of North Texas.

Better rain chances return midweek with the next front on the way.

