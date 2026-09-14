North Texas faces a hot and dry week with high fire danger

North Texas is off to a hot start to the workweek today with another heat advisory in place. Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 106° by this afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Actual temperatures likely reach the triple digits areawide this afternoon, putting us just two degrees below our previous record of 102°.

CBS News Texas

We will stay in the triple digits through at least Wednesday. There is an increased risk of fire danger this afternoon as winds may gust up to 25 mph at times.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we'll barely drop into the 90s by Thursday, but the 90s look to stick around into this weekend. By early next week, signs suggest a cold front may move through, bringing a chance of thunderstorms by Monday and cooler temperatures by Tuesday.