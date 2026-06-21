Father's Day scorcher in store for North Texas along with start to summer equinox

Happy Father's Day and official start to Summer Equinox! Summer Solstice started at 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, and is the longest day of the year. Expect the day to last 14 hours and 19 minutes.

CBS News Texas

The start of summer will be hot! Most of the North Texas area will see sunshine and dry conditions, though a few afternoon storms will be possible east of I-35. Lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall are the highest threats.

Today will start with a few stratus clouds, with more cloud cover increasing throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 90s, but with the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index is expected to reach around 100 to 105 degrees. Winds will be gusty; peak winds could reach 30 mph.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, a complex of storms may ignite along a stalled frontal boundary in the Plains of Colorado, which may progress southeasterly overnight, impacting North Texas by Monday morning. A few stronger storms will be possible during the morning commute. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal risk for severe weather.

The next week, a southerly wind at the surface and northwesterly flow aloft will prompt an active pattern across North Texas. Some storms will pop up in the plains in the evening and persist overnight throughout the morning across North Texas through midweek.

Regardless of storms, the heat stays in the 90s with heat index values 100+ degrees. By next weekend, DFW may see the first triple-digit day of the year. Stay hydrated and stay tuned!