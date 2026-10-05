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North Texas gets a quiet weather pattern this week

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas has a beautiful Monday in store with sunshine, a few clouds, and temperatures in the lower 80s.  This morning, temperatures are in the 60s, and the humidity will fall into the afternoon.

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CBS News Texas

The main story for Monday night is a cooldown. Temperatures across our Red River Counties will drop down into the 50s, while the Metroplex will see a combination of the 50s and lower 60s.

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CBS News Texas

Our temperatures stay right around average for most of the week, and will start to climb back above average as we look ahead to Thursday.  Compared to the wet week we had last week, rain chances stay out of the forecast.  As of now, we see at best a 10-20% chance of showers next week.  

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CBS News Texas

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