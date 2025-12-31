Dallas police warn against illegal fireworks, celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

As the countdown to the new year nears, police departments across North Texas are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and celebratory gunfire.

On Wednesday, Daniel Comeaux, the chief of the Dallas Police Department, held a news conference urging people to celebrate responsibly as New Year's Eve approaches. Comeaux said officers will be out in full force, monitoring streets for illegal fireworks, impaired driving and celebratory gunfire. Fines for those caught could be as high as $1,000.

"Always know if a bullet goes up it has to come down, and one of the things we don't want to do is just have random gunfire going in the air know that these bullets have to come down," Comeaux said. "It can hurt someone, it can hurt someone, it can kill someone."

Dallas police responded to more than 865 calls involving gunfire last New Year's Eve, according to the department.

"We don't want to have to tie up all the lines, emergency lines, with random gun fire," Comeaux said.

North Texas residents urged to celebrate safely as New Year's Eve approaches

In Oak Cliff, the Hernandez siblings told CBS News Texas that midnight gunfire is a familiar sound in their neighborhood.

"We hear the guns from a distance, not like in our backyards, but we do tend to hear lots of bullets, lots of guns being fired… from a distance though at least I would say," said Marcos Hernandez, alongside his sister Lizeth.

Elsewhere in the Metroplex, some families said they plan to celebrate the new year while trying to stay safe. The Smith family was in Hutchins on Wednesday buying fireworks. They live in Forney and plan to ring in 2026 together at home.

"We have guidelines in place there so that we can have fun in a safe way at the privacy of our own home," said Tina Smith.

As celebrations begin, residents are being urged to think about the consequences of unsafe behavior.

"Be safe, be responsible tonight, people tend to go super crazy for sure, I know for a fact people do, but just be safe out there, and drive if you're drinking, please don't drive," Hernandez said.

To report illegal fireworks or celebratory gunfire, residents can call 311. In an emergency, call 911.