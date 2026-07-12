Scattered storms build up across North Texas for Sunday

For North Texas Sunday, scattered storms are likely in the afternoon, with coverage increasing by evening due to a frontal boundary. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms across North Texas. These storms may contain gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Flooding will also be a primary concern.

CBS News Texas

Today will be cloudy, with the high depending on whether a shower or storm occurs over the area. Highs should reach into the low to middle 90s today with a southeasterly wind around 5 mph.

Rain chances will continue next week, slowly dwindling by Friday.

Temperatures dip below average in the lower 90s for the first half but quickly rebound by the second half of the week. Expect sunshine and temperatures flirting with the triple digits by next weekend.