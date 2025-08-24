North Texas comedy community mourns the loss of comedian killed in hit-and-run

The North Texas comedy community is mourning a man who police was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Dallas police confirm they are investigating after a driver hit and killed a man near Elm Street and the I-345 ramp, between downtown and Deep Ellum, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect did not stop, police said.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Henry Cruz, a stand-up comic who performed shows across the metroplex.

Multiple Dallas comedy clubs, including Sharks and Comedy Arena, are sharing tributes to Cruz. The clubs are calling his talent "a blessing" and thanking Cruz for "all the laughs."

There is not currently information about a suspect vehicle description or driver.

