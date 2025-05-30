Watch CBS News
North Texas gets short break from rain; Severe chances return after the weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Rain chances stick around North Texas
Rain chances stick around North Texas 02:15

After a rainy Friday morning, a very comfortable day is ahead in North Texas. 

The clouds will stick around through the midday hours and break up for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below normal, with highs topping out near 80 degrees with northerly winds.

Sunshine returns on Saturday as high pressure moves in with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a great pool day!

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a complex of storms could drop south from Oklahoma. Northeast areas have the best chance of a few morning storms.

June starts off unsettled with daily rain chances heading into next week.

Strong to severe storms could return on Tuesday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of North Texas for the threat of severe storms.

Keep the umbrellas handy as waves of rain and storms move through next week.

Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages.

Brittany Rainey

