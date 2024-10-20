Beautiful weekend weather paves way for warm, dry week ahead in North Texas

Farewell to the State Fair with perfect North Texas weather

Sunday morning started off chilly, with temperatures in the mid-50s. The coolness was a result of radiational cooling, where clear skies overnight allowed heat from the previous day to escape into the atmosphere.

However, temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s this afternoon, making it a perfect final day to visit the State Fair of Texas.

An easterly flow at the surface will shift to southerly winds on Monday, leading to increased moisture at the start of next week. This is due to a significant upper-level low pressure system moving into the central Plains within the next 24 hours.

While this low pressure system is currently causing storm activity in New Mexico and the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, it will track too far north to bring any precipitation to North Texas.

As a result, the DFW metroplex will remain dry, continuing a 25-day streak without measurable rainfall since Sept. 25.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate the region throughout the upcoming week, ensuring that the extended forecast remains dry and temperatures continue to rise.