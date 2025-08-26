North Texas bail bondsmen charged after U-Haul flashbang raid targets wrong man, authorities say

Three North Texas bail bondsmen are facing aggravated kidnapping charges after allegedly jumping out of a U-Haul, deploying a flashbang at a Richardson home, and detaining the wrong man, according to an arrest affidavit.

Alan Hinton, Devon Allard Carter, and a third suspect — whose name has not been released — are accused of wielding weapons, including an AR-style rifle, while abducting Hussein Abbas Alsaadi from a residence in the 3800 block of Aberdeen Court, records show.

The actual homicide suspect — who shares a similar name and was not in the country at the time — had fled to Iraq, according to authorities.

Incident unfolded on June 1

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, while the trio was attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted for capital murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, body camera footage shows the team instructing their driver to park before Hinton, armed with an AR-style rifle, steps out of the van and confronts the brother of the wrongly detained man, Mohammed Alsaadi, pointing the weapon at him while shouting for him to "get down."

Flashbang used to disorient

Moments later, the trio deploys a flashbang — a non-lethal device that produces a blinding light and deafening noise — to disorient those inside the garage. They then enter, shouting for Hussein Alsaadi to get down before detaining him, according to the affidavit.

Hussein Alsaadi, who was cutting the hair of a confidential informant when the flashbang went off, immediately gave his name and birth date and insisted he was not the suspect.

No clear identification given

A subsequent investigation found that the three men never identified themselves as bounty hunters while attempting to apprehend a suspect on behalf of Bring Em Home Bail Bonds and Clandestin Group Inc. All were dressed in tactical gear labeled "Officer" and gave no clear indication of lawful authority or proper identification, the affidavit said.

AI tool used to match

While speaking with police, Hinton said months of intelligence and a confidential informant led the bounty hunters to Hussein Alsaadi, and that an AI facial recognition tool showed a 79 percent match to the capital murder suspect they were targeting.

An FBI task force member later used mobile fingerprinting to confirm Hussein Alsaadi's identity, verifying that he had no active warrants and was not the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Licensing status under review

Hinton and Carter hold armed security licenses, but authorities were unable to confirm whether the third suspect — whose name has not been released — has one.

