North Texas bagel shop takes home top honors at international BagelFest in New York

New York City may be known for its iconic bagels, but this weekend, the title of "Best Bagel" went to North Texas' Starship Bagel — for the second time.

Starship Bagel claimed the coveted title at the annual BagelFest competition, held at Citi Field in Queens, beating out dozens of competitors from across the country and beyond.

The restaurant makes authentic NY-style bagels from scratch-made dough, in-house prepared specialty schmears, and smoked fish flown in from the East Coast. Starship said it will share the full menu it took to the competition soon.

Starship previously won Schmear of the Year at the 2024 New York BagelFest and its plain bagel won Best Bagel in 2023.

The competition, now in its sixth year, saw over two dozen bagel businesses from 13 states, with some competitors traveling from as far as Honolulu. International contenders included shops from Canada, Denmark and Spain.

Starship's original location is in North Dallas, but there are also stores in Lewisville and Downtown Dallas.

Held on Sunday, the event brought together bagel enthusiasts and vendors alike, all vying for the top prize in a variety of categories. Despite New York's reputation, Starship Bagel's doughy delights stole the show, marking a milestone for the North Texas shop and its loyal fans.