North Texas artists can enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Poster Contest

NORTH TEXAS — North Texas creatives of all media types are invited to submit their work to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Poster Contest.

Not only will the winner's work be showcased as an official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City poster, but they will also receive $5,000. In addition, up to three finalists will receive a $2,500 prize and present their work to FIFA.

The poster should illustrate and blend Texas culture and soccer's spirit.

The contest is open to all local artists and graphic designers 18 and older. The artist must be a Texas resident.

Artists interested in submitting their work should register online on the Dallas Sports Commission website for FIFA in Dallas. Applicants can submit more than one entry to the competition.

Once registered, participants will receive more information including guidelines, a playbook, and a timeline for final decisions.

The deadline for registration and submissions is Monday, November 11, 2024.

In May, city leaders from across DFW sat down to plan out all of the logistics to bring the 2026 World Cup to North Texas.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set to host 9 games in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, including the semifinal game.