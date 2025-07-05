North Texans remember serene Camp Mystic as volunteers prepare for disaster relief

Clair Cannon and her daughter Jaclyn remember a vastly different Camp Mystic and Texas Hill Country than what exists now.

"The special feeling of going through those green gates," Clair Cannon remembered. "It's just so serene."

Clair Cannon was a camper there in the 1980s and 1990s, and Jaclyn Cannon was a camper just a few years ago.

"I call it the happiest place on earth too," Jaclyn Cannon explained. "Inside those green gates, it's definitely a sacred place, and home."

Now, the Plano residents are watching as their home away from home is wiped off the map.

"You never would think that something like this would happen," Clair Cannon said. "Because it's truly one of the safest places for your child to be."

"I honestly couldn't believe that it was true," said Jaclyn Cannon. "I think I went more so in a denial of somehow, something like this could have happened."

Through games, chores, classes and various activities, girls at the camp bond for life.

"On some days, it's everything's different and you create new memories constantly," Jaclyn Cannon said. "New friendships, regardless of ages and everything."

Both women agree — Camp Mystic shaped who they are now.

"The community that Mystic has is so strong," Clair Cannon said. "I believe that they will rebuild."

As the Cannons pray for Camp Mystic, Texans on Mission already have assessors and chaplains down there.

"We've been there helping them," said David Wells, Director of Disaster Relief. "Being a shoulder to cry on, being somebody to pray with, being somebody to give them support. And our chaplains are trained for these crisis situations."

On Monday, the nonprofit's command center, shower unit and feeding unit will head down to the Kerrville area, with more teams going on Wednesday.

"If there's anything wet in their house," Wells said. "Carpet, drywall, appliances — we can help get that to the curb, so the city or the county can take it from there. We can do a disinfectant to help them."

Their volunteers have been monitoring the flooding and are prepared to help out homeowners.

"It's terrifying," Wells said. "And our heart goes out to all the people."