North Texan puts Wylie on the map, starring as a Wheel of Fortune contestant

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We all have dreams of winning it big on game shows, but it became a reality Friday night for a North Texas woman.

The Wheel of Fortune lived up to its name for Wylie resident Julie Medcalf, who has been watching the show for as long as she can remember.

"I have just loved Wheel of Fortune my whole life," she said. "I'm old enough that I used to have one of those really big computers and the game cartridges were these big thick things and my very first game was Wheel of Fortune. I played it all the time."

Now, she watches with her son Grey.

"That's just our time together and that's what I love," she said. "We always have that time together."

Grey said his mom's quick thinking, smarts and competitive edge are unmatched.

"I was always telling her you should be on it," he said. "You should be on it and she was like I have to have someone to go with me and I said I can go with you and so finally when she got it, I was so happy for her."

"I was surprised I was selected, but it was a dream come true," Julie said.

During Friday's show, Julie put Wylie on the map while her family and friends cheered her on.

In the first five minutes, she solved two puzzles and even won a trip to Barbados.

She said she loved the experience and meeting Pat and Vanna.

"It's hard to believe it's real," she said. "You're sitting there and you see it happening and you see them in person and it's like, I can't believe I'm here. I can't believe I'm here."

Ultimately, she won about $15,000

"We had a fantastic time!" she said.