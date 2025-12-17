North Crowley's Ray Gates joins UNT staff after historic run

Ray Gates, who led North Crowley High School to a 2024 state title and unprecedented success over the past four seasons, is leaving the high school ranks for college football.

Gates, 43, has accepted a position on the University of North Texas staff as special assistant to new Mean Green head coach Neal Brown, who previously led programs at West Virginia and Troy before taking the UNT job earlier this month.

Decision made after prayer and reflection

In an emotional social media post, Gates called the decision "not an easy one," noting it was made after "much prayer, reflection, and discussion" with his family.

"North Crowley will always be home," Gates said. "Please know this: North Crowley Football is built to last. The standard is set. The foundation is strong. The future is incredibly bright."

Dominant run defines Gates' tenure

Gates' move comes after a dominant run at North Crowley.

Since taking over in 2022, he led the Panthers to a 54–4 record, four straight undefeated district titles, and the school's first UIL Class 6A Division I state championship since 2003.

The 2024 season was historic, marked by a perfect 16-0 campaign culminating in a 50–21 win over Westlake in the title game. That season earned Gates MaxPreps National Coach of the Year honors.

Farewell message reflects pride and gratitude

In his emotional post, Gates reflected on a tenure that transformed the program into a state powerhouse.

"Serving as the Head Football Coach of North Crowley has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Gates said. "What we have built together is far bigger than wins and losses – it is a culture, a standard, and a brotherhood that will live on long after any one individual moves on."

Gates emphasized that the program's success was measured in more than trophies.

"The accomplishments I am most proud of aren't found on a scoreboard," Gates said. "They're found in the discipline of our young men, the accountability they demanded of one another, and the way they represented North Crowley with class, toughness, and humility."

"Panther Way" becomes program identity

Gates credited the "Panther Way" – a mantra built on accountability, mental toughness, selflessness, discipline and principles over feelings – as the foundation of the team's identity.

"The Panther Way was never just a slogan. It became our identity," Gates said. "Our players embraced the challenge to be above average in everything they did, to hold the rope for one another, and to understand that how you do anything is how you do everything."

Gates closed his letter with a line that resonated across Panther Nation: "Once a Panther, always a Panther."

Coaching roots before North Crowley

Before his head coaching success, Gates worked as an assistant at Amarillo Tascosa, Dumas, and Round Rock Cedar Ridge, then served as defensive line coach and later defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill, helping the team reach the state finals in 2020.

Crowley ISD pledges continued success

"Crowley ISD congratulates Coach Ray Gates on his opportunity to join the coaching staff at the University of North Texas," the district said in a statement. "We are grateful for his leadership and the championship culture he helped elevate at North Crowley High School.

"As one of the fastest-growing districts in North Texas, we remain committed to sustaining the championship standard of North Crowley football. With top-tier student-athletes and premier facilities, this program is positioned for continued success.

"Our focus now is selecting the next great leader to guide it forward, and we invite players, parents, and staff to share their input as we begin this important search.

"Together, we will continue building a winning legacy the Crowley Way: Excellence Every Day."