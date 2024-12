North Crowley dominates Austin Westlake to win 6A Division I state title North Crowley rolled past Austin Westlake on Saturday, 50-21, in the Texas UIL 6A Division I state championship game. Meanwhile, Vandegrift ousted Southlake Carroll, 24-17, for the 6A Division II title and Smithson Valley defeated Highland Park, 32-20, in the 5A Division I matchup.