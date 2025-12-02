UNT hires Neal Brown as the 21st football head coach

Neal Brown is set to be the 21st head coach for UNT Football, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley announced Tuesday.

Brown joins the Mean Green with 10 seasons of experience as a head coach at the FBS level and 23 years of collegiate coaching experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neal Brown as our next head football coach," Mosley said. "Neal is a proven leader who builds programs with integrity, vision and an unwavering commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field. His history of elevating rosters, developing talent and producing results in highly competitive leagues makes him an ideal fit for North Texas. We are confident that his leadership will position the Mean Green for sustained success, and we look forward to the impact he and his family will have on our program and our community for years to come."

In his 10 seasons as a head coach at both Troy and West Virginia, Brown compiled a 72-51 overall record with his teams making seven bowl appearances, five bowl victories, three consecutive 10+ win seasons and the 2017 Sun Belt Conference title. He was also the 2017 Sun Belt Coach of the Year at Troy. Brown holds a 5-1 record in the six bowl games Brown has been the head coach for.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with Jared in leading North Texas Football," said Brown. "Football in Texas is special and my family and I can't wait to pour everything we have into the North Texas campus and Denton. Most importantly, our program will always be a player-driven program, and I look forward to getting to know this team and building our roster for the future! For now, let's all get behind the Mean Green as they prepare to win an American Conference Championship."

The team is set to take on Tulane in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 5, for its first American Conference Championship game and a possible College Football Playoff berth that could come with a win. UNT is looking to notch its 12th victory this season and earn a spot in the CFP.

Brown's hire is pending completion of the university background check and Board of Regents approval.

Head Coach Eric Morris leaves following historic season

The news comes nearly a week after Coach Eric Morris announced his plans to take over at Oklahoma State as the program's 25th head coach. Morris and the North Texas team finished out a historic season with its season-finale victory over Temple at DATCU Stadium. The win led them to their first 11-win regular season in program history, ending the season at 11-1.

"I want to express our deep gratitude to Eric for everything he has done for Mean Green Football over the past three seasons," said Mosely in a statement. "He took over at one of the most chaotic times in college athletics and brought great success on the field, including two bowl-eligible seasons and the program's first national ranking in over six decades."

The North Texas team has been ranked number 20 in the recent AP 2025 Top 25 College Football Poll following the conclusion of the regular season. This was the first time the team made the list since 1959.

Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker leads the FBS in passing yards, passing yards per game and yards per pass attempt. He also ranks in the top 10 nationally in pass efficiency (fourth), passing touchdowns (fifth) and more. With Morris' departure, many are asking if Mestemaker will stay in Denton.