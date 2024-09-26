Watch CBS News
No talk of rain for Opening Day of the State Fair of Texas as Hurricane Helene heads for Florida

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Sunny skies expected in North Texas; Category 4 hurricane monitored in Florida
Sunny skies expected in North Texas; Category 4 hurricane monitored in Florida 02:56

NORTH TEXAS — The Big Bend of Florida was hit by a Category 3 Hurricane last year. Idalia was the strongest tropical storm to hit that area since 1950. Idalia was packing 115mph winds as it made landfall 30 miles south of Perry, Florida on August 30, 2023. It produced the storm surge of record at Cedar Key, around 7 feet.

Hurricane Helene will arrive Thursday night very close to the same spot. It will be packing 130 mph winds or higher. It is a bigger storm with a bigger storm surge. The wall of water coming on shore is forecast to be near 20ft on the eastern eyewall. The storm surge expected Thursday night is described as "not survivable."  

Most of the area around Apalachee Bay is undeveloped state-protected land. There are a few exceptions. Horseshoe Beach is a pre-planned development that juts out into the Bay. It is perched on the dangerous side of Helene's expected path, on the "dirty" east side where winds and the surge are the highest.

  Almost all of Florida has Tropical Force winds Thursday night.

The strongest winds are around the eyewall.

Notice Cross City is forecasted to have winds at 109 mph around 10 p.m. Horseshoe Beach is 23 miles to the southwest, on the water's edge. The storm surge is expected to be close to 20 feet in some areas in the Bay.

Extensive flooding is expected well inland, all the way up into North Carolina and Tennessee.

The south's largest city, Atlanta, could experience tropical winds over 60 mph. Power outages are expected from landfall to several hundred miles north into the mountains of Georgia and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, in North Texas, it's nothing but sunshine and fine fall weather for the start of the State Fair of Texas this weekend.

The start of the Fair is going to be warm and dry, at least for the first 10 days. No talk of rain.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

