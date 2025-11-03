NHL announces 2027 Stadium Series game at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys

The NHL is going to Jerry World for a hockey game.

The league announced Monday that the Dallas Stars will host the 2027 Stadium Series at the home of the NFL's Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The opponent for the game next season at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20, 2027, will be announced at a later date.

"The National Hockey League is thrilled to bring the spectacle of an NHL Stadium Series game to Arlington and one of the world's most spectacular sports settings, AT&T Stadium," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Ever since its opening in 2009, Jerry Jones has been advocating for an outdoor game at this amazing venue. And we are delighted to partner with the Cowboys and Stars — two franchises dedicated to the fans of North Texas — and to create another unique fan experience for a market that has long been a hockey success story and welcomed us so enthusiastically when the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was played at the Cotton Bowl."

Record-breaking attendance potential at AT&T Stadium

This is set to be the second NHL game at a football stadium in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex after the Stars played the Nashville Predators in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. That drew a crowd of more than 85,000.

Conversations with the Cowboys continued over the past several years, and the Stars made three consecutive trips to the Western Conference final. AT&T Stadium has a capacity of 85,000 but can get past 100,000 with standing room only, putting the league's record attendance of 105,491 from Michigan Stadium in 2014 within reach, if everything comes together correctly.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been advocating for a game there since the stadium opened in 2009.

"Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we've always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football," said Jones. "The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special."

This will be the third NHL outdoor-ish game since 2024. The Seattle Kraken hosted the Winter Classic on New Year's Day at the Mariners' ballpark with a retractable roof, and the back-to-back defending champion Florida Panthers are set to face the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 at the Marlins' stadium that offers the same protection from the elements.

Mayer said it has not been a conscious decision, but also added that it helps the two-week-plus rink-building process get done without weather interruptions.

AT&T Stadium's legacy of major events

AT&T Stadium has hosted numerous major events since its 2009 opening, including Super Bowl XLV in 2011, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the 2018 NFL Draft. The stadium has been a regular host for the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and an annual host of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic since 2010.

Outside of professional and college football, AT&T Stadium hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men's Division I Final Four, numerous CONCACAF soccer matches and WrestleMania 32 (2016) and 38 (2022). Prior to the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the venue will host nine FIFA World Cup matches during the Summer of 2026, from the group stage through a semi-final.