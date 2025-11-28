New Texas laws taking effect this December. What they do and how they impact schools, lawmakers and public spaces

Texas will close out 2025 with about half a dozen new state laws taking effect on Dec. 4, covering everything from public-school testing and legislative procedures to abortion-drug liability and transgender bathroom access in public buildings.

House Bill 8 eliminates the STAAR exam and replaces it

The most sweeping change comes from House Bill 8, which eliminates the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR test, and replaces it with three shorter assessments administered throughout the school year.

Supporters said the through-year model gives teachers faster, more actionable data, while critics warned it adds confusion and increases testing pressure.

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, blasted the shift, saying, "No parent has asked for this. No parent wants this, and I guarantee by the time parents figure out what we have done, they will be so angry. This is a no win. This is a terrible bill."

Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, defended the change, saying early and frequent data is essential: "We want to know at the beginning of the year where are our students… which students need help, which ones are running away with it… That's the benefit of through-year testing."

House Bill 18 adds penalties for breaking quorum

Another high-profile measure, House Bill 18, creates additional penalties for lawmakers who break quorum to stop or delay legislation—an issue that has crossed party lines in recent years but was most visible when Democrats left the state to block GOP-backed bills.

Rep. Keresa Richardson, R-McKinney, said lawmakers should not be able to raise money while avoiding work: "I don't think they should be fundraising when they're not doing their job. Now, the rest of us were showing up every day."

Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, argued the move is punitive, saying, "Republicans are really in a vindictive mood right now. They want to deliver all this retribution on the Democrats."

Senate Bill 11 protects human trafficking victims from prosecution

Senate Bill 11 aims to protect human trafficking victims by shielding them from prosecution for certain crimes they were forced to commit under coercion or threats from their traffickers.

Advocates said the measure keeps survivors out of jail and connected with help rather than punishment.

New law allows lawsuits against abortion drug manufacturers

Another new law allows civil lawsuits against makers and distributors of abortion-inducing medications. However, the law explicitly protects individuals who have taken the medication from being sued. Texas already bans nearly all abortions, and this measure expands potential legal liability for entities tied to abortion drugs.

Ivermectin can now be purchased without a prescription

A separate measure permits Texans to buy Ivermectin over the counter, removing the prescription requirement. The anti-parasitic drug became politically charged during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite repeated medical guidance warning against its use for viral infections.

Senate Bill 8 restricts transgender bathroom access in public buildings

Among the most contentious laws taking effect is Senate Bill 8, often referred to as the "bathroom bill." It limits which bathrooms and private facilities transgender people can use inside public buildings, including schools, colleges, government offices, prisons and jails, requiring use based on sex assigned at birth.

Brad Pritchett, CEO of Equality Texas, said enforcement remains uncertain.

"We don't really know what cities or school districts or political subdivisions are going to do to try to enforce this bill," he said. "There are things that are reasonable and there are things that are unreasonable, and our goal is to ensure that no unreasonable things are taking place with regards to how people are accessing essential spaces for themselves."

New Texas laws take effect Dec. 4

All of the new laws officially take effect Dec. 4, 2025, marking a significant year-end shift across Texas schools, courts, legislative chambers and public institutions.